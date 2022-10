Diwali 2022: These B-Town couples will celebrate their first Diwali

| Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

The festival of lights is around the corner and our beloved Bollywood celebs are all set for it. However, fans are excited for the newlyweds as it's going to be their first Diwali. Here are a few celebrities who will celebrate this Diwali as newlyweds.