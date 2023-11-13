trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687568
Diwali 2023: Iconic Empire State Building Lit Up In Orange Hue As New York City Celebrates Diwali

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
The iconic Empire State Building was lit up in orange hue as New York City celebrated Diwali on November 13. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Deputy Commissioner of International Affairs Dilip Chauhan celebrated Diwali with people of the Hindu community in Manhattan
