DNA: Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ in excise policy case!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 02:44 AM IST

ED's charge sheet has increased troubles of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is trapped in the liquor policy scam. Zee News has a copy of this supplementary charge sheet of ED, in which along with Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party has also been made accused. On page number seven of the charge sheet, Arvind Kejriwal has been made accused number 37 and Aam Aadmi Party has been made accused number 38.