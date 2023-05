videoDetails

DK Shivakumar makes big statement over Karnataka New CM Decision

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 09:47 AM IST

The churning of Congress is going on regarding the new CM of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah has reached Delhi in this connection, while DK Shivkumar is also expected to visit Delhi today. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar made a big statement and said, 'There is no MLA with me, the high command will decide the post of CM'.