DK Shivakumar Reaches Delhi As Congress Top Brass Brainstorms On New Karnataka CM

| Updated: May 16, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, are currently holding talks to decide on the new Karnataka chief minister after the party’s resounding victory in the recently concluded assembly elections in the BJP-ruled southern state.