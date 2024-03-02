trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726836
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DK Shivakumar's big statement on Bengaluru blast

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Follow Us
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has made a big revelation regarding this Bengaluru blast. DK Shivakumar has pointed out similarities between Bengaluru and Mangaluru blasts.

All Videos

PM Modi Bihar Visit: PM Modi's big attack on Sonia Gandhi without taking name
Play Icon07:57
PM Modi Bihar Visit: PM Modi's big attack on Sonia Gandhi without taking name
GOOGLE BREAKING: Google on its knees after deleting Indian app from Play Store
Play Icon04:02
GOOGLE BREAKING: Google on its knees after deleting Indian app from Play Store
Himachal Snowfall Update: Heavy snowfall in parts of Himachal, 4 NH, 241 roads closed
Play Icon11:27
Himachal Snowfall Update: Heavy snowfall in parts of Himachal, 4 NH, 241 roads closed
Jharkhand Crime News: Foreign tourist from Spain gangraped in Dumka
Play Icon05:05
Jharkhand Crime News: Foreign tourist from Spain gangraped in Dumka
PM Modi Speech: ‘Railways part of glorious history of Bengal...',says PM Modi
Play Icon05:11
PM Modi Speech: ‘Railways part of glorious history of Bengal...',says PM Modi

Trending Videos

PM Modi Bihar Visit: PM Modi's big attack on Sonia Gandhi without taking name
play icon7:57
PM Modi Bihar Visit: PM Modi's big attack on Sonia Gandhi without taking name
GOOGLE BREAKING: Google on its knees after deleting Indian app from Play Store
play icon4:2
GOOGLE BREAKING: Google on its knees after deleting Indian app from Play Store
Himachal Snowfall Update: Heavy snowfall in parts of Himachal, 4 NH, 241 roads closed
play icon11:27
Himachal Snowfall Update: Heavy snowfall in parts of Himachal, 4 NH, 241 roads closed
Jharkhand Crime News: Foreign tourist from Spain gangraped in Dumka
play icon5:5
Jharkhand Crime News: Foreign tourist from Spain gangraped in Dumka
PM Modi Speech: ‘Railways part of glorious history of Bengal...',says PM Modi
play icon5:11
PM Modi Speech: ‘Railways part of glorious history of Bengal...',says PM Modi