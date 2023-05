videoDetails

DK Shivakumar's birthday today, large number of supporters gathered outside house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

Today is DK Shivakumar's birthday. A large number of supporters have gathered outside the house. The question is, after the Karnataka election results, will DK Shivakumar get the birthday gift of becoming Karnataka CM today?