trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719633
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DM Vandana Singh makes shocking revelations in Haldwani violence case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us
An incident of Violence was witnessed in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday. In regard to this, Nainital DM Vandana Singh held a press conference and made shocking revelations.

All Videos

Haldwani Violence: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Condemns On Haldwani Incident, Stresses Rule of Law
Play Icon01:40
Haldwani Violence: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Condemns On Haldwani Incident, Stresses Rule of Law
Strict Action against miscreants in Haldwani Violence Case
Play Icon02:57
Strict Action against miscreants in Haldwani Violence Case
Maulana Tauqeer Raza appealed to Muslims
Play Icon01:40
Maulana Tauqeer Raza appealed to Muslims
Planning was done to spread violence, big revelation
Play Icon13:58
Planning was done to spread violence, big revelation
VIRAL VIDEO: Argument on Bengaluru Bus Escalates to Shoe Fight Among Passengers
Play Icon00:45
VIRAL VIDEO: Argument on Bengaluru Bus Escalates to Shoe Fight Among Passengers

Trending Videos

Haldwani Violence: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Condemns On Haldwani Incident, Stresses Rule of Law
play icon1:40
Haldwani Violence: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Condemns On Haldwani Incident, Stresses Rule of Law
Strict Action against miscreants in Haldwani Violence Case
play icon2:57
Strict Action against miscreants in Haldwani Violence Case
Maulana Tauqeer Raza appealed to Muslims
play icon1:40
Maulana Tauqeer Raza appealed to Muslims
Planning was done to spread violence, big revelation
play icon13:58
Planning was done to spread violence, big revelation
VIRAL VIDEO: Argument on Bengaluru Bus Escalates to Shoe Fight Among Passengers
play icon0:45
VIRAL VIDEO: Argument on Bengaluru Bus Escalates to Shoe Fight Among Passengers