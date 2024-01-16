trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710170
DMK MP Kanimozhi Joins Sangamam Pongal Festival Celebration in Chepauk, Chennai

|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Dynamic and enthusiastic, DMK MP Kanimozhi actively participates in the vibrant Sangamam Pongal Festival at Chepauk, Chennai. Her presence adds a special touch to the festive celebrations, fostering community spirit and cultural joy.

