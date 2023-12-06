trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695899
DMK MP Senthil apologizes in Lok Sabha for cow urine comment

|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
DMK SANSAD Breaking: Senthil apologizes in Lok Sabha on cow urine comment Has asked for. He said that if anyone has been inadvertently offended by my statement yesterday, I apologize for it. Action: This word should be removed.
