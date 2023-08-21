trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651472
DMK party leaders observe a minute’s silence for deceased NEET aspirants in Chennai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
DMK party leaders observed a minute's silence for NEET aspirants who died by suicide after failing an exam in Chennai on August 20. Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also observed a minute's silence for NEET aspirants. They held a state-wide hunger strike against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. The strike is being held against state Governor RN Ravi over his refusal to ban the NEET examination in the state.
