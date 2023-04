videoDetails

DNA : 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' will be aired on 30 April

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 12:04 AM IST

The 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' will be aired on 30 April. During this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a special coin and postage stamp. According to a report, 23 crore people listen to this program regularly.