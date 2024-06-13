videoDetails

DNA: 3 days, 3 terrorist attacks..complete inside story!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

For the last 4 days, Jammu and Kashmir is in terror due to 3 terrorist attacks. Earlier, a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims was attacked in Reasi, in which 9 civilians were killed. The search for the three terrorists involved is still going on. On the second day of the Reasi attack, i.e. on June 11, at 8.30 pm, terrorists attacked a house in Hiranagar, Kathua. Then the next day, terrorists attacked a check post in Chhattarkala in Doda. 5 soldiers and 1 policeman have been injured in this attack. Within about 60 hours, terrorists have carried out 3 major attacks.