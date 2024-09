videoDetails

DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 03:18 AM IST

In Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists continue to plot disruptions ahead of the upcoming elections. In two separate incidents, security forces eliminated three terrorists in Baramulla, while an ongoing encounter in Kishtwar has already claimed the lives of two brave Indian soldiers. These incidents highlight the persistent threat from Pakistan-backed militants aiming to destabilize the region.