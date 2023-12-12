trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697847
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
The chapter of the debate on the abolition of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, closed today, the Supreme Court accepted the decision of the Central Government to abolish Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and upheld the decision. This decision was given by the Supreme Court today, 4 years, 4 months and 6 days after the removal of Article 370.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
Play Icon3:55
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?
Play Icon4:19
DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
Play Icon4:5
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
Play Icon13:26
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
Madhya Pradesh News Chief Minister: Know all about Mohan Yadav
Play Icon10:39
Madhya Pradesh News Chief Minister: Know all about Mohan Yadav

Trending Videos

DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
play icon3:55
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?
play icon4:19
DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
play icon4:5
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
play icon13:26
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
Madhya Pradesh News Chief Minister: Know all about Mohan Yadav
play icon10:39
Madhya Pradesh News Chief Minister: Know all about Mohan Yadav
DNA Video,article 370,supreme court on article 370,article 370 hearing,article 370 supreme court,article 370 news,what is article 370,article 370 hearing in supreme court,supreme court hearing on article 370,article 370 removal,article 370 verdict live,Article 370 Supreme Court Hearing,article 370 latest news,hearing on article 370,Article 370 abrogation,supreme court on article 370 today,sc on article 370,Mehbooba Mufti,Amit Shah,370 news,Zee News,