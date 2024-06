videoDetails

DNA: 4 bitter questions from BJP to RSS!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 01:56 AM IST

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, already unhappy with its neglect in the NDA government, is furious over the things written in the RSS-affiliated newspaper Organiser. In fact, in the article published in Organiser, joining hands with Ajit Pawar has also been cited as one of the reasons for BJP's defeat. The question raised in the article is that when BJP and Shinde Shiv Sena had sufficient majority then why Ajit Pawar was taken along?