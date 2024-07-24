Advertisement
DNA: 7 big things of budget

Sonam|Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
Union Budget 2024 Update: Nirmala Sitharaman Speech - See, 7 big things about the budget. During the budget, the central government has made a big announcement on gold and silver. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 7th consecutive budget. On this occasion, the focus was on whether the middle class will get any relief in Budget 2024. Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech from Lok Sabha LIVE. The government has changed the slabs of the new tax regime. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that this will save income tax.

