DNA: A befitting reply to West's anti-India waste thinking

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 12:06 AM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reached America to participate in the meeting of IMF and World Bank. Where he was asked questions by the foreign media on India's internal issues (MPs and minorities). Watch today's analysis in DNA on the anti-India thinking of foreign media.