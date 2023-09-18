trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664179
DNA: Acid attack victim's spirit of public service

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Devanshi is an Acid Attack Victim... but her intentions are so strong that she not only controlled herself, but also became a support to others... In the year 2008, Devanshi went to St. Louis, Bareilly. She was a 10th class student in Maria's School... During that time, a boy studying in Coaching often harassed her... One day he tried to talk to Devanshi by blocking her way... But when Devanshi refused, the boy tried to talk to her. But there was an acid attack... Devanshi's face got badly burnt in that accident...
