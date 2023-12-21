trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701253
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir

Sonam|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
We will analyze the biggest action against Rohingyas living illegally in India. Actually, India's stand regarding Rohingya Muslims is clear, India considers Rohingya Muslims as illegal immigrants. Despite this, according to government figures, 40 thousand Rohingya Muslims are living illegally in India. Most of these Rohingya Muslims live in Jammu and Kashmir.

