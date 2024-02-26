videoDetails

DNA: After a 10-year gap, H-C-E-S discloses key consumption expenditure survey data

| Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 11:56 PM IST

DNA: There was a time when we the people of India had priority. Food, clothes and house. But now the priority of Indians has changed. First clothes, then food and house. The basis of which is the report of Household Consumption Expenditure Survey i.e. H-C-E-S. In which a survey of household expenses of Indian families has been done. And it has been claimed that the expenditure of the people of India has almost doubled in the last ten years. At the same time, people are now spending more on clothing than on food. Today we will do DNA test on this.