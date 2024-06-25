हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
T20 World cup
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
Fables of Facades
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
India
T20 World cup
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
India
T20 World cup
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2760575
News
Videos
videoDetails
DNA: Ahead of LS Speaker nomination, Om Birla meets PM Modi
Sonam
|
Updated:
Jun 25, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
Follow Us
DNA: The biggest news is coming on the Lok Sabha Speaker election. PM Modi has met Om Birla before voting. Tomorrow there will be an election for the Lok Sabha Speaker.
All Videos
12:26
DNA: Election for Lok Sabha Speaker to be held tomorrow
05:44
DNA: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha MPs Oath Ceremony
01:20
DNA: India Alliance meeting over for Lok Sabha Speaker Election
38:37
Baat Pate Ki: After Row over oath, Asaduddin Owaisi defends his Palestine chant
40:32
Who's Himanshu Bhau, Involved in Delhi's Rajouri Garden Shooting?
Trending Videos
12:26
DNA: Election for Lok Sabha Speaker to be held tomorrow
5:44
DNA: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha MPs Oath Ceremony
1:20
DNA: India Alliance meeting over for Lok Sabha Speaker Election
38:37
Baat Pate Ki: After Row over oath, Asaduddin Owaisi defends his Palestine chant
40:32
Who's Himanshu Bhau, Involved in Delhi's Rajouri Garden Shooting?
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies