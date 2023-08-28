trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654869
DNA AIIMS Delhi News: AIIMS doctors rescue baby in mid-flight

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Five doctors from Delhi are being hailed as heroes today after they saved a child's life during a mid-air medical emergency on board a Vistara Airlines flight from Bengaluru. The five - from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences - were alerted to a two-year cyanotic female child returning from Bengaluru after undergoing open-heart surgery and spent a frantic 45 minutes repeatedly reviving the young girl, and ensuring she was alive and breathing by the time the flight was diverted to Nagpur.
