DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 02:20 AM IST

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jalil has challenged Zee News over reporting on one of his party’s rallies. In a midnight post on X, Jalil accused Zee News of airing misleading footage and demanded proof. He threatened legal action if failed to back their claims. Jalil also questioned Zee’s alleged selective reporting, accusing them of ignoring offensive remarks made by other political figures. Zee News has responded. Watch Report.