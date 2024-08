videoDetails

DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

Due to flood in Jamnagar, the entire area was flooded and a young man was standing on the roof of his house to save himself from the water. When information was received that the young man was trapped, the Air Force immediately came into action and the young man was rescued through helicopter.