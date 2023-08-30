trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655764
DNA: Air pollution reduced the age of Delhiites by 12 years, humans are taking poison instead of breath

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
DNA: Violence continues between Kuki and Meitai communities in Manipur, 170 people have lost their lives in firing in Manipur. Amidst the grim situation in Manipur, the government held a one-day session of the Assembly. Please tell that this session was organized due to the compulsion of the constitution. The success of Chandrayaan was talked about in this session but there was no specific discussion on Manipur violence.
