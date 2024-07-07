Advertisement
DNA: Amarnath's Shiva Lingam melting fast amid heatwave

Sonam|Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
DNA: News has come from the court of Baba Barfani. The devotees going on the Amarnath Yatra will not be able to have the darshan of Baba Barfani for now. Because within 6 days Baba Barfani has disappeared. That means he is not giving darshan to his devotees. The natural ice lingam made of snow in the Amarnath cave has melted much before time this time. Now the pilgrims who are reaching the Amarnath cave are not able to have the darshan of Baba Barfani. According to the devotees who had the darshan of Baba Barfani yesterday, the ice lingam started melting yesterday itself.

