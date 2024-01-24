trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713201
DNA: Amid of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Pakistan fanning anti-India sentiments online?

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 01:30 AM IST
DNA: Making unnecessary statements and interfering in India's internal affairs is an old habit of Pakistan. But this time Pakistan has commented on the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram. Pakistan should remember that the Ram temple against which it is spreading propaganda is being constructed after a long legal process. Before spreading propaganda against India, Pakistan should check its own track record. In the year 2014, All Pakistan Hindu Rights Movement (PHRM) published a Survey Report. This survey report found that since 1990, 95% of the temples in Pakistan have been demolished or destroyed.

