DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 02:18 AM IST

After the removal of Article 370, a big change has come in Kashmir. The same BJP which removed 370, today released its manifesto for the elections. In this manifesto, special announcements have been made for the women of Jammu and Kashmir. BJP claims that if it comes to power, the senior woman of every family will be given Rs 18 thousand per year under the Maa Samman Yojana.