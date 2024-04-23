Advertisement
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections

Sonam|Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 01:50 AM IST
We will analyze BJP's first victory in the Lok Sabha elections, because by winning one Lok Sabha seat, BJP's account has been opened. As you know, the first phase of voting has just taken place and the second phase of voting is to be held on 26th April. But even before that, BJP won the Surat Lok Sabha seat. BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal also got the victory certificate from here.

