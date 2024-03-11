NewsVideos
DNA: Analysis of SC's 'new order' on electoral bonds

Sonam|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
Electoral Bonds Update: The Supreme Court had ordered SBI to make public the information about electoral bonds by March 6. But SBI had asked for time till June 30 for this. But today the Supreme Court rejected all the arguments of SBI and ordered to give all the information by tomorrow i.e. 12th March. But the question is, how will SBI give that information in 24 hours, which it took 4 months to make public?

