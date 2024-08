videoDetails

DNA: Analysis of the High Court's decision on Shahi Idgah

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 12:02 AM IST

Allahabad High Court gave a big blow to the Muslim side on the dispute of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah in Mathura. The Muslim side wanted that the petitions of the Hindu side regarding Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah should not be heard. But the court agreed that the case should be heard.