DNA: Analyzing evidence of organized violence in Nuh!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Today we are going to present some evidence related to Nuh violence in front of you. In this we will show you such Social Media Chats and some Videos. In which it is clearly visible that some people were making a special plan to target the procession.

