DNA: Anganwadi Kids taught to perform Namaz

Sonam | Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 02:16 AM IST

Muharram 2024 Update: In an Anganwadi in Jamnagar, Gujarat, children are being taught not course books but ways of celebrating Muharram. In the Anganwadi of Sonalnagar, Jamnagar, children are taught how to raise slogans in the Muharram procession. This has been taught. A large number of Hindu children study in this Anganwadi. They were made to observe Muharram mourning.