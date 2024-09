videoDetails

DNA: Animal Fat in Tirupati Offerings- A Deliberate Attack on Hindu Faith?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 02:28 AM IST

The shocking discovery of animal fat in the prasadam at Tirupati Balaji temple has rattled Hindu devotees across the world. This isn't just about contamination, but also the possible sinister intent behind such an act. Was it a deliberate effort to tarnish Hinduism? Join us as we uncover the truth.