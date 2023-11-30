trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693840
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Anju Returned India: After 5 months, Anju returned to India from Pakistan via Attari border. But why, Anju is silent on this? Anju's sudden return to India is not at all normal. She had got a one year visa in Pakistan and also married Nasrullah. While living in Pakistan, Anju used to claim that she was very happy. It is possible that after spending 5 months in Pakistan, Anju may have come to know the truth about Nasrullah.
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
Play Icon13:16
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
Zee Exit Poll 2023 Assembly Election: KCR In Trouble In Telangana?
Play Icon5:5
Zee Exit Poll 2023 Assembly Election: KCR In Trouble In Telangana?
Zee Exit Poll 2023 Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh
Play Icon7:5
Zee Exit Poll 2023 Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra Reveals His Plans For Indian Premier League | IPL 2024 Auction
Play Icon2:3
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra Reveals His Plans For Indian Premier League | IPL 2024 Auction
Zee Exit Poll 2023 Assembly Election 2023: Who is winning in Chhattisgarh?
Play Icon10:40
Zee Exit Poll 2023 Assembly Election 2023: Who is winning in Chhattisgarh?

