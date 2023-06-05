NewsVideos
DNA: Another bridge succumbed to corruption in Bihar!

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
A part of the under-construction bridge on the Ganga river collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur district. The state government has directed to start an inquiry into the incident.

