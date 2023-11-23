trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691635
DNA: Another mysterious virus spreading in China

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
These days children are falling ill rapidly in China. The hospital is full of sick children. Parents are bringing their children to the hospital for treatment. The speed with which the disease is spreading among children in China has increased people's concern. The world is also concerned about this. Because, like Corona, if this disease of children spreads in the world. Then, it is difficult to even imagine how dangerous the situation will be.
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress spokesperson makes huge statement on BJP
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress spokesperson makes huge statement on BJP
Deshhit: Indian Army killed LeT Terroristin Rajouri
Deshhit: Indian Army killed LeT Terroristin Rajouri
Israel Hamas War: Airstrike on Hamas terrorists!
Israel Hamas War: Airstrike on Hamas terrorists!
Modi Speaks At Mirabai Event In Mathura
Modi Speaks At Mirabai Event In Mathura
Taal Thok Ke: Rakhi Rathore befitting reply to Congress spokesperson!
Taal Thok Ke: Rakhi Rathore befitting reply to Congress spokesperson!

