DNA: Another successful jump..Chandrayaan in fourth orbit

| Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

India's Chandrayaan-3, circling in the Moon's orbit, is getting closer to the surface. But to compete with it, Russia's Luna-25 has also taken off today. Russia's space agency Roscocmos has launched its spacecraft luna-25 to the South Pole of the Moon. He is about to attempt soft landing at the South Pole within 10 days. You must be thinking that Chandrayaan-3 flew on July 14, why it has not yet reached the surface and how will Russia's luna-25 reach the moon in 10 days, so today we are going to reach the south pole of the moon. Let's analyze the competition started by taking. In this we will give you every information related to it.