DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Today in DNA, watch the analysis of America's 'condemnation' policy on Khalistan. The 'anti-India gang' is active in America. A case of arson has come to light from the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, USA. According to media reports, the American police are not able to stop the Khalistanis.
