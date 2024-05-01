Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Are Hindus of Bengal in Fear?

Sonam|Updated: May 01, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Two phases of voting have taken place in West Bengal. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took entry in the third phase of campaign today. Like 'Brand Modi', Yogi's bulldozer model also has its own political USP. Yogi Adityanath today made a serious allegation that a conspiracy is being hatched to make West Bengal devoid of Hindus. West Bengal is the third largest state in the country in terms of Muslim population percentage but the history of Bengal was not like this. Bengal had a Hindu majority.

All Videos

DNA: Who is behind Amit Shah's Fake Video?
Play Icon13:11
DNA: Who is behind Amit Shah's Fake Video?
DNA: RBI Guidelines for Loan Recovery
Play Icon04:28
DNA: RBI Guidelines for Loan Recovery
Men From Haryana Get Into Fight With Petrol Pump Staff In Rishikesh; Watch Viral Video
Play Icon00:38
Men From Haryana Get Into Fight With Petrol Pump Staff In Rishikesh; Watch Viral Video
Viral Video: Chocolate Cheese Vada Pav - Is It Amazing Or A Dish-Destroying Experiment ?
Play Icon00:59
Viral Video: Chocolate Cheese Vada Pav - Is It Amazing Or A Dish-Destroying Experiment ?
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Interview with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Play Icon03:49
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Interview with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Trending Videos

DNA: Who is behind Amit Shah's Fake Video?
play icon13:11
DNA: Who is behind Amit Shah's Fake Video?
DNA: RBI Guidelines for Loan Recovery
play icon4:28
DNA: RBI Guidelines for Loan Recovery
Men From Haryana Get Into Fight With Petrol Pump Staff In Rishikesh; Watch Viral Video
play icon0:38
Men From Haryana Get Into Fight With Petrol Pump Staff In Rishikesh; Watch Viral Video
Viral Video: Chocolate Cheese Vada Pav - Is It Amazing Or A Dish-Destroying Experiment ?
play icon0:59
Viral Video: Chocolate Cheese Vada Pav - Is It Amazing Or A Dish-Destroying Experiment ?
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Interview with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
play icon3:49
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Interview with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann