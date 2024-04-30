Advertisement
DNA: Are terrorists planning to do something big?

Apr 30, 2024
Indian Army is foiling the terrorist conspiracy in Jammu and Kashmir. The Army has received information that terrorists want to influence the elections in Jammu and Kashmir as part of a conspiracy. For which there is a possibility of infiltration of half a dozen terrorists from across the border. There is a possibility of terrorists infiltrating from the international border in Kathua district.

