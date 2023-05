videoDetails

DNA: Are you also getting missed calls on Whatsapp?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

After spam calls, now people are getting calls from international numbers on WhatsApp. After receiving the missed call, the question must be coming in your mind that, why are these calls coming? If they are coming… then no scam is happening because of this. In this part of DNA, see today's analysis on this important issue.