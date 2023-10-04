trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671044
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Asha teaches self-defense to girls in Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
'Asha Suman', a teacher from Alwar, Rajasthan, teaches children the skills of self-defense along with education. Along with education, she also gives self-defense training to her daughters.
Follow Us

All Videos

Swades Actor Gayatri Joshi And Her Husband Meets With Car Accident, Leaves Elderly Couple Dead
play icon1:24
Swades Actor Gayatri Joshi And Her Husband Meets With Car Accident, Leaves Elderly Couple Dead
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report on Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya
play icon23:40
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report on Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya
DNA: Sikkim flash flood leaves trail of destruction
play icon11:53
DNA: Sikkim flash flood leaves trail of destruction
DNA: Ferrari collides with Lamborghini in Italy
play icon6:8
DNA: Ferrari collides with Lamborghini in Italy
play icon1:12
"People Are Gonna Love This Tournament" Rohit Sharma On World Cup 2023

Trending Videos

Swades Actor Gayatri Joshi And Her Husband Meets With Car Accident, Leaves Elderly Couple Dead
play icon1:24
Swades Actor Gayatri Joshi And Her Husband Meets With Car Accident, Leaves Elderly Couple Dead
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report on Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya
play icon23:40
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report on Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya
DNA: Sikkim flash flood leaves trail of destruction
play icon11:53
DNA: Sikkim flash flood leaves trail of destruction
DNA: Ferrari collides with Lamborghini in Italy
play icon6:8
DNA: Ferrari collides with Lamborghini in Italy
play icon1:12
"People Are Gonna Love This Tournament" Rohit Sharma On World Cup 2023
Rajasthan's Govt Teacher Trains Differently Abled Girls,asha suman from rajsthan,asha suman training to girls,self defence training to girls,teacher trains girls in self-defence,Rajasthan,Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,Sourabh Raj Jain,dna with sourabh,dna with sourabh raaj jain,daily news analysis with sourabh raaj jain,sourabh raj jain on zee,Saurabh Jain,saurabh raj jain as krishna,Sourabh Raaj Jain show,dna anchor sourabh jain,