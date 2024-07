videoDetails

DNA: Assam flood situation deteriorates

Sonam | Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 02:02 AM IST

Assam Floods 2024: Since the arrival of monsoon, floods and rains have taken the lives of 46 people in Assam. 8 people died on Wednesday alone. Out of 35 districts of Assam, 29 are submerged in floods… More than sixteen lakh people are affected… About three lakh people have taken shelter in relief camps