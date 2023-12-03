trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695110
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
BJP has achieved historic victories in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh, where BJP has made a strong comeback in the government. At the same time, Congress rule has been uprooted from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh also. Thanking the people for this spectacular victory of the party, PM Narendra Modi said that work for the poor and development will continue in future also.
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's victory is a warning to the ghamandiya alliance'', says PM Modi
Play Icon6:5
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's victory is a warning to the ghamandiya alliance'', says PM Modi
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today says PM Modi
Play Icon43:15
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today says PM Modi
Shivraj Singh: 'Women power win Madhya Pradesh for BJP'
Play Icon3:11
Shivraj Singh: 'Women power win Madhya Pradesh for BJP'
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot resigns as Chief Minister
Play Icon4:20
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot resigns as Chief Minister
10 powerful statements of Modi's speech after victory
Play Icon6:20
10 powerful statements of Modi's speech after victory

