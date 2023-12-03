trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695116
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
BJP workers are celebrating after the spectacular victory in three states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, PM Modi reached BJP headquarters with JP Nadda. After reaching BJP headquarters, he fiercely attacked the opposition. After the victory, Modi said that today the poor have warned all the parties to improve, otherwise the public will selectively wipe them out.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
Play Icon9:25
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
Play Icon3:57
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
Play Icon4:32
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
Play Icon9:44
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's victory is a warning to the ghamandiya alliance'', says PM Modi
Play Icon6:5
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's victory is a warning to the ghamandiya alliance'', says PM Modi

Trending Videos

DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
play icon9:25
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
play icon3:57
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
play icon4:32
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
play icon9:44
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's victory is a warning to the ghamandiya alliance'', says PM Modi
play icon6:5
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's victory is a warning to the ghamandiya alliance'', says PM Modi
DNA Video,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech latest,pm modi latest speech,pm narendra modi speech,PM Narendra Modi,modi speech today,Modi speech,narendra modi latest speech 2023,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,Modi live,modi live news,PM Modi Live,PM Modi On Opposition,pm modi ka jeet ke baad bhashan,pm modi ka aaj ka bhashan,pm modi on caste census,winter session 2023,pm modi on mission 2024,pm modi ki viral speech,pm modi trending speech,pm modi on indi alliance,