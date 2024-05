videoDetails

DNA: Australia and US unveil undersea drones

Sonam | Updated: May 17, 2024, 03:02 AM IST

Underwater drones named Ghost Shark and Manta Ray have been developed by Australia and America. Australia introduced Ghost Shark to the world last month. Its prototypes have been considered the 'world's most advanced undersea autonomous vehicle'. This underwater drone can perform many tasks simultaneously inside the sea.