videoDetails

DNA: Baba overshadowed the power holders!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

For the last 4-5 days, Bihar has been seen painted in the colors of Baba Bageshwar. But, today Dhirendra Shastri's 5-day Hanumant Katha has come to an end. Politics had intensified on the arrival of Baba Bageshwar in Bihar. So, on the last day of the story, the posters of Baba Bageshwar Dham on the road were torn.