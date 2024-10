videoDetails

DNA: Baharich’s Attacker Now to Reveal the Full Story of the Murder?

Sonam | Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 11:06 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh STF has successfully encountered two main accused in the murder case of Ramgopal, including Mohammad Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talim. Both were shot in the encounter, which took place in the Nanpara area. This incident led to the recovery of the weapon used in the murder. Watch exclusive footage of the encounter and learn how the police tracked down the suspects.